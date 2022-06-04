By Adewale Sanyaolu

Soroptimist International has elected Mrs Catherine Temitope Adeniyi, as its 25th President of its Mainland Chapter.

Speaking at her investiture ceremony, Adeniyi promised to strive for the advancement of women while focusing on projects that will better the lives of women and the girl-child.

The investiture ceremony was performed by the National President of Soroptimist International Nigeria Dr. Adaku, with other past Presidents of Soroptimist International in attendance.

Adeniyi said: “Women are key to achieving transformational, economic, environmental and social changes required for sustainable development.”

She promised to raise the bar of the Soroptimist International Interest which is called the “3E” – to educate, to enable and to empower women and girl child.

Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement working together to transform the lives of women and girls with over 80,000 members in 133 countries who work for peace, and to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world.

“In partnership with The Xanderena Foundation, we will embark on a campaign for good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality and, in the schools, hold health talks with students centred on health awareness, general hygiene, signs and symptoms of illness, drugs and alcohol abuse, bullying, mental health, oral care, and girls’ and boys’ health. It is important the children understand mental health issues are real,” the president said.

