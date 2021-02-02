soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic in Ayede, Ogbomoso and a take-off grant of N2 billion for the new institution.

Describing the president’s decision as a welcome and timely development, the monarch, said the developmental strides of the Federal Government are worthy of commendation, adding that Ogbomosoland, comprising five local governments, will benefit immensely from the newly established higher institution in the areas of wealth creation, employment generation, human capital development and economic growth.

Oyewumi, while congratulating sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland, called on governments, at all levels, to make education a priority in their policy thrust in order to build a prosperous society.

In a statement by the monarch, he called on the host community to support the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education and National Board for Technical Education that will be visiting to identify and assess the readiness of the site for commencement of academic activities in earnest.

“On behalf of the people of Ogbomosoland, I convey my heartfelt and sincere appreciation to President Buhari. Mr. President as you know, Ogbomoso is one of the prominent and ancient towns in Nigeria and as such, your decision to site the higher institution in my domain is a good and remarkable development.

“Mr. President, count on our support and prayers as you steer the affairs of the country,” he said.

Oba Oyewumi also congratulated Governor Seye Makinde of Oyo State and Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, and other stakeholders on the newly established institution.