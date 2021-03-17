The Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III has described the newly installed Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare as a patriotic and illustrious son of the town, whose contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria are enormous and worthy of commendation.
Acknowledging the efforts of the minister in community service and national development, the monarch expressed appreciation to Dare for gifting a bus to the newly established FederalPolytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso.
The minister had shortly after his installation as Agbaakin at Ogbomoso palace, presented 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus to the higher institution as personal donation.
Extolling the virtues of Dare, Oba Oyewumi also stressed that the facilitation of 80-bed hospital at Pakiotan area of Ogbomoso funded by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) headed by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire will improve the health status of indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso and environs through efficient, affordable and accessible health care services.
Speaking at his palace, the first class monarch tasked notable sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on community service, adding that privileged individuals must complement the efforts of government in order to improve the common lots of the people.
“The donation of the bus shows that the people of Ogbomoso will support government efforts in fast tracking the kick off of academic activities in the new higher institution.”
