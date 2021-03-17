Extolling the virtues of Dare, Oba Oyewumi also stressed that the facilitation of 80-bed hospital at Pakiotan area of Ogbomoso funded by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) headed by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire will improve the health status of indigenes and residents of Ogbomoso and environs through efficient, affordable and accessible health care services.

Speaking at his palace, the first class monarch tasked notable sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on community service, adding that privileged individuals must complement the efforts of government in order to improve the common lots of the people. “The donation of the bus shows that the people of Ogbomoso will support government efforts in fast tracking the kick off of academic activities in the new higher institution.”