From Romanus Ugwu

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has visited Ogbomoso to condole them over the death of His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III.

Speaking at the palace in Ogbomoso over the weekend, the NYSC DG commiserated with the entire town especially the immediate family on the death of the revered monarch.

Praying for the repose of his soul, he noted: ‘On behalf of the NYSC family nationwide, please accept our heartfelt condolences.’

The Service had earlier written a letter of condolence to Oyo State Government, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, the deceased’s family among others.

In his response, the eldest son of the monarch, Dr Aderemi Oyewumi, commended the Director General for creating time for the visit.

He lauded the Management of NYSC for mentoring youths as models for good governance, describing the Service as an agent of national unity.

He poured encomiums on the founding father of the Service, General Yakubu Gowon for establishing the NYSC to promote national unity and integration.

On hand to receive the Director General was a member of the NYSC National Governing Board, Prince Oyekunle Oyewumi, who is also a son to the deceased monarch, High Chief Samuel Sobalaje Otolorin, the Are-Ago of Ogbomosoland, High Chief Yusuf Kasali Oladipo, the Abese of Ogbomosoland among others.

‘We are very happy to have somebody like you here today,’ Oyewumi said.