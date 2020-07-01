Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has commiserated with the government and people of Oyo over the death of former state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

According to the monarch, the late politician, played a key role in the social, economic and political development of Oyo State.

While urging the Ajimobi family to take solace in the fact that the late politician lived a purposeful life, the royal father prayed to Allah to grant the former governor Al Jannah Firdaus.

In a condolence message signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Oyewumi, said the late senator, who governed Oyo State for two terms, was a consummate and skilled politician.

He said: “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the Ajimobi family, especially his wife, Florence and her children, over the death of their patriarch and former Oyo State governor.

“The deceased will be remembered for his contributions to the development of Oyo State. Ajimobi was a consummate and skilled politician.”