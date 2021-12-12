From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has described the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, as a no-nonsense and disciplined traditional ruler during his lifetime.

He made the disclosure in what he described as his heartfelt condolences to the entire sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland on the demise of the monarch, who died at the age of 95 and also reigned for 48 years.

Ogundoyin stated that the death of Oba Oyewumi marked the end of a glorious 48 years rule, saying he was one of the most successful kings in Oyo state and across the South West.

His words: “The death of Soun signals the end of a glorious era in Ogbomosoland and indeed Yorubaland. Ogbomosoland has lost a quintessential Oba, who distinguished himself as a true heir to the throne of his ancestors. It is so sad that we lost Oba Ajagungbade at the auspicious age of 95, when his abundant elderly, native and ancestral experience is required by all and sundry.”

According to the Speaker, Oyo state has lost a brilliant, magnificent and thoroughbred business mogul whose Midas touch and reign brought monumental development to Ogbomosoland.

“We lost a great businessman and a genuine patriot who did all within his means and power to transform Ogbomosoland. His 48years reign no doubt put Ogbomoso on the pedestal of socio-economic development.”

The Speaker noted that Oba Oyewumi was known and appreciated throughout his life as a no-nonsense and disciplined traditional ruler, adding that his death has left a great vacuum among the traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

He commiserated with the Oyo State traditional council of Obas. The monarch, he said, would be sorely missed by everyone and prayed for the repose of his soul.

