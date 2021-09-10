With offices in Lagos, Canada and Dubai, wave making record label, Sound Gang will in the coming months release its upbeat debut album, Solid 4 Life (S4L).

According to the label’s co-owner, Victor Nwachukwu, the album is a collective effort of their artistes: Kirko Drilz and Multilord as well as artistes/producers like Supa, Zaki and Hitman. They are currently in Dubai putting finishing touches to the music project.

Drilz and Multilord are not new to the Nigerian music scene, they have been into music before now. They started singing during their childhood days but went professional after graduating from the university and since then, they’ve been waxing stronger. While Multilord plays hip-hop and rap, Drilz is into Afrobeats. But then, both musicians have what it takes to make an impact in the music industry and even internationally.

Solid for Life has 12 tracks carefully put together to showcase the versatility of the artistes as well as launch the record label into the mainstream music industry.

“Sound Gang will impact the entertainment industry positively with its genre-diversified music and other entertainment productions. We aspire to capture the industry with songs from our artistes like OSL (Kirko Drilz) and Donuts Inna Rari (Multilord). Collectively, their songs have racked up over 250K streams across all digital platforms. One can tell that Sound Gang is coming into the game with a never-seen-before passion, talent and consistency. With Sound Gang, the future of the Nigerian music looks brighter and promising. We will ensure that the artistes are well positioned to carve a niche for themselves with their forthcoming debut album,” Nwachukwu stated.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.