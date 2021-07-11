Olanrewwaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi popularly known as Sound Sultan who died early Sunday of throat cancer was buried in accordance with Muslim rites.



The late multi-talented singer who passed on at the age of 44 following his battle with Angioimmunoblastic T- Cell Lymphoma was buried at 3:00 PM New York time at the Marlboro Muslim Cemetery, Morganville, New York.

The late Sound Sultan is survived by his wife, three children and siblings.

