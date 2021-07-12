From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the renowned singer and songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, lived an exemplary life.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari while condoling with the Fasasi family over the death of the 44-year-old singer

after “a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma”, demise is not only a loss to the Nigerian music industry, but to the country as a whole.

Sound Sultan was buried in New Jersey, U.S. on Sunday (the same day he died) according to Muslim rites amidst tears and tributes.

President Buhari said: “As a celebrated rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, he lived an exemplary life, achieved several milestones in his career, and contributed greatly to the development of the Nigerian music and entertainment industry through his artistic genius, creativity, and talent, which has inspired many young Nigerians in the industry.”

The deceased, President Buhari affirmed , was kind, generous, and deeply passionate about issues in the country, which reflected in his music and art, and as an avid basketball fan, he made telling contributions to the development of local basketball in the country.

The President prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends, and associates.

—

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.