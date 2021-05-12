By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, is reportedly battling with throat cancer in the United States of America.

The veteran musician, famous for his song “Mathematics” has reportedly already commenced chemotherapy in one of the hospitals in the country.

When Sun News Online contacted a representatives in Nigeria, he confirmed that indeed Sound Sultan is in the US and battling with health issues, but that his condition is not cancer related.

‘Sound Sultan is not feeling well and he is receiving treatment in America. However, his health challenges is not cancer related. He will debunk the cancer news in few days,’ a member of his crew assured.