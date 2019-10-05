Sound Sultan’s Broadway-styled musical tagged: ‘Jungle Story 2’, which kicked off on Friday, October 4, continues today at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Parading many of Nigeria’s most prominent actors and musicians, and running twice daily at 3pm and 7pm till Sunday, Jungle Story 2 is a sequel to the successful edition he had last year.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the concept, Sound Sultan said that it was his opinion on the occurrences in the country. “The story is about a land that became a jungle because the motherland cast a spell on its people that whosoever indulged in corruption would be transformed into animals. And with one transformation after the other over the years, it became a full-fledged jungle,” he narrated.

Celebrities on the line-up for the show include Femi Kuti, Odunlade, Osas Ajibade, Femi Branch, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Lasisi Elenu, AY, Yaw, MI and Buchi. Others are Basket Mouth, Kate Henshaw, Harry Songz, Helen Paul, Ninja Band, Johnny Drille, Crown Troupe, Wale Ojo, Poco Lee, 2Baba, Seyi Shay, Dare Art-Alade, and Senator.