Chinelo Obogo

The management of Air Peace has debunked reports that it has suspended the evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa.

The chairman of the airline, Allen Onyema, said that Air Peace has not suspended the evacuation but is waiting for the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa to prepare the next batch of Nigerians that would be taken out of the country over violent attacks on Nigerians.

He said that the airline would continue to bring back Nigerians who are willing to return until the last person is taken out of the country.

Onyema disclosed that indications from the Nigerian High Commison showed that about 1000 Nigerians are still willing to return home but the airlift would start after the Commission has finished with paper work to prepare them for the flight home.

“I said it earlier that Air Peace will bring back to our country all those Nigerians who are willing to return and we will continue to bring them back until the last evacuee is taken out of South Africa,” Onyema said.

“I learnt from the Nigerian High Commisoon in South Africa that about 1000 Nigerians are willing to return home. So what Air Peace has agreed with the Commission is that when it finishes with documentation, settled with immigration, then the High Commission will notify Air Peace which will deploy aircraft to bring them back.

“This is to avoid what happened last time when 320 passengers were expected to be airlifted but South Africa authorities allowed 187 to make the flight,” he said.