Chinelo Obogo

The management of Air Peace has said that it would evacuate the second batch of Nigerians from South Africa today, September 17, confirming The Sun’s earlier report.

The chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, who said that the flight would leave Nigeria after mid night on Tuesday and arrive OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, in the morning but would depart South Africa mid day and is expected to arrive Lagos by 7:00 pm Tuesday.

Onyema also disclosed that out of over 600 Nigerians that are willing to return, 360 of them have been cleared for the evacuation but the airline would airlift 320 in the second batch, which is the capacity of the aircraft, Boeing 777, that would be deployed for the flight.

The Sun had earlier reported that the second batch of evacuation of Nigerians would ‘very likely’ take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

The Consul General of the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, told The Sun last Sunday that they were still contacting Nigerians who are willing to return one after the other and processing all the required documents to prevent a repeat of the delay during the first batch.

“We are almost done but we are trying to overcome the challenges we had during the first evacuation. We are calling those interested in coming back one by one because the last time, some of them complained that they didn’t get the text messages we sent to them. This time around, we are being painstaking in order to forestall what happened during the evacuation of the first batch. So tentatively, we are looking at the evacuation taking place on Tuesday after the documentation would have been completed,” Adama said.