Chinelo Obogo

Employees at South African Airways (SAA) will go on strike from today over the airline’s plan to cut more than 900 jobs, the workers’ union has said

“We are left with no choice but to resort to this drastic action by withdrawing our labour and going on strike,” Zazi Nsibanyoni-Anyiam, president of the South African Cabin Crew Association, told a joint press briefing with the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA). The strike would continue indefinitely, the union said.

The state owned airline said in a statement that it could cut more than 900 jobs as it restructures to stem severe financial losses. It said it has started consultations with its more than 5,000 staff and was talking to labour unions.

The airline has not made an annual profit since 2011 and is grappling with severe funding difficulties and an inefficient and ageing fleet of airplanes, reports Reuters.

South African officials have been searching for an investor to take a stake in the airline, but their efforts have so far been unsuccessful. “We urgently need to address the ongoing loss-making position that has subsisted over the past years. That is why we are undergoing a restructuring,” said SAA acting-Chief Executive Zuks Ramasia.

“No final decision will be taken until the consultation process is concluded. However, it is estimated that approximately 944 employees may be affected.”