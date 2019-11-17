Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The strike by over 3,000 workers in South Africa’s struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) has entered its fourth day.

SAA workers — including cabin crew, check-in, ticket sales, technical and ground staff — embarked on an indefinite strike last Friday for higher wages and against the national carrier’s overhaul plan which caused the airline to ground hundreds of flights.

The South African Cabin Crew Association and the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA), said the strike would continue indefinitely, reports Reuters.

The unions are pressing for a three-year guarantee of job security and an eight percent across-the-board wage hike. The airline is offering a 5.9 percent increase.

The management of the airline said they are working towards resumption of international flights on Sunday night. But a very reliable source within the airline told Daily Sun that it is very unlikely that flights would come into Nigeria as there is no indication that the issue with the unions have been resolved.

“If flights were to come into Nigeria, it would have left Johannesburg airport by 1 pm on Sunday, but it is 5 pm now and I can confirm that no flight has left South Africa.

”We have also not had any flights coming into Nigeria from South Africa since Friday but we are optimistic that the issue will be resolved this week so operations can resume,” the source said.

SAA said last Tuesday it could cut more than 900 jobs as it restructures to stem severe financial losses. It also said it had started consultations with its more than 5,000 staff and was talking to labour unions.

South African officials have been searching for an investor to take a stake in the airline, but their efforts have so far been unsuccessful.

The airline has not made an annual profit since 2011 and is grappling with severe funding difficulties and an inefficient and ageing fleet of airplanes.

“We urgently need to address the ongoing loss-making position that has subsisted over the past years. That is why we are undergoing a restructuring.

“No final decision will be taken until the consultation process is concluded. However, it is estimated that approximately 944 employees may be affected,” said SAA acting-Chief Executive Zuks Ramasia.

In a dramatic fall from grace over the past decade, SAA has lost its place as Africa’s biggest airline and a symbol of patriotic pride to become a source of frustration to taxpayers.

Analysts have long said its workforce should be cut to bring it in line with regional competitors.