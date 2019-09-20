Days after the special envoy from South Africa, Jeff Radebe, visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja and offered profuse apologies over the ‘sins’ of his country men and women, Nigerians continue to leave the southern African nation in their hundreds. On Wednesday night, another batch of 315 Nigerians returned from South Africa via an Air Peace plane donated by Chief Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace Airlines. Earlier, 187 Nigerians returned from South Africa. In all, more than 800 Nigerians are expected back home from South Africa.

Nigerians are leaving South Africa because of the sustained attacks against them by South Africans, who have, over the years, exhibited antagonism towards foreigners. In an orgy of violence, South Africans have killed Nigerians. South Africans have looted and destroyed shops and business outfits of Nigerians. There have also been threats that such attacks and general hostility would continue until Nigerians leave the country. And Nigerians are leaving to preserve their lives.

Incidentally, during Special Envoy Radebe’s visit to President Buhari, he expressed his country’s apologies. He had declared: “The incident does not represent what we stand for as a constitutional democracy in South Africa and the President (Cyril Ramaphosa) has apologised for these incidents.” Also, he said: “We are very concerned and of course as a nation we (are) ashamed because this goes against the ethos of what South Africa stands for.”

He said the South African government was taking decisive action on the matter, declaring that Ramaphosa had “instructed law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to bring those involved to book,” with a firm promise to ensure that “both Nigeria and South Africa continue to play a critical role in the rebuilding of Africa to attain the agenda 2063 – the Africa that we want.”

With these apologies and promises from South Africa, the pertinent question are are: What are they worth? Has South African government taken measures to ensure that Nigerians and nationals of other countries not only feel safe but are also safe in the country? Have the South African authorities educated their people to understand that no country in the world is inhabited by only its citizens? Do South Africans now know that their country cannot have only South Africans as residents? Do they know that South Africans also live, work and do business in other countries? It is only when there are these assurances that the apology of South Africa would have any meaning.

Before now, records showed that many Nigerians were killed by South African security agents. Other Nigerians were just arrested on mere suspicion and clamped into jail. There is nothing to show that these will stop. This is why I see the South African apology as mere lip service. Now Nigerians are fleeing South Africa and no effort is being made by the country to reassure them of their safety, with the view to stopping them from going. Even as they leave, they are still subjected to some unpalatable treatments. Those who came back to Nigeria were delayed at the airport because of a so-called last-minute “profiling” announced by the South African authorities. Profiling Nigerians who are ready to leave the country rankles. It is an ambush meant to criminalise them. This is not the kind of behaviour expected from a country that wants Nigeria and the world to believe that it is remorseful for what its citizens have done.

On the part of the Nigerian government, I have not seen a seriousness that gives one confidence that it is out to ensure that Nigerians in South Africa and other countries are not victimised. Is the Federal Government saying that it is enough for South Africa to just apologise and we all go home and pretend that all is well? There is a demand for the compensation of Nigerians who lost their means of livelihood in South Africa. South Africa said it would not pay such compensation. Has the matter ended that way? The Federal Government should insist on the compensation and get it. By paying compensation, South Africa would have shown enough remorse. This would also serve as restitution.

The South African saga should serve as a fillip to propel the Federal Government to let the world know that it would not take the ill-treatment of Nigerians in any country lying low. Nigeria should make a strong statement to the effect that its citizens living in any part of the world have the right to so do. Those who flout the law where they reside should face the music. However, nobody should single out Nigerians, just because they are Nigerians, and dehumanise them. This is the time to address the way Nigerians are treated in other countries generally.

I have heard stories about how Nigerians are treated in China, for instance. Some weeks ago, a pastor was reportedly chased to his death by Chinese security. It was said that Chinese security uses an electronic devise that demobilises people, to aid their arrest. The story was told about this pastor, who was running away to avoid the devise being used on him. He fell and died. Several other Nigerians have equally died in a similar manner or in detention.

It was also reported that it would be easy for the “camel to pass through the eye of a needle” than for Nigerians residing in China to bring over their family members. What this means is that most Nigerians living in China do not have their families with them not because they don’t want this or are not qualified for it. It is simply because the Chinese have a policy that makes this difficult. This is ironical, as here in Nigeria, Chinese freely bring in their families. In fact, like Indians, when one Chinese comes in, he or she brings in many others in a few years. Nigeria has a policy of giving the Chinese visas on arrival. We are also magnanimous to give them the privilege of having a “China Town” in Lagos and elsewhere. These are privileges Nigerians do not enjoy in China or any other country. Rather, Nigerians are seen as common criminals, just because of the misconduct of a few Nigerians abroad.

Recently, the United States applied the principle of reciprocity in visa matters as they relate to Nigeria. Not happy that Nigeria’s visa fees regime for US citizens was higher than what the US charged Nigerians, the country decided to increase its fees for Nigerians. This is a country that wants to protect its citizens. Nigeria should, indeed, learn a lesson from this and begin to apply the policy of reciprocity in foreign affairs.

If we cannot get “Nigeria Town” in China, we should not approve a “China Town” in Nigeria. Where we face stringent visa issuance conditions, we should do the same for the counterpart foreign country. Where we are charged high taxes to acquire property in foreign land, we should do the same to citizens of that country who want to buy property in Nigeria. Such measures would make other nations take us seriously and respect us as a country.