Emma Jemegah, Cairo

The South African coach, Stuart Baxter has tipped the Super Eagles as favourite to win this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The coach who said he has one of the best sides in the competition said the Nigerian team was well organised in the game on Wednesday, stressing that he came into the match with clear objective to stop the Super Eagles from advancing having watched their previous matches and things were going as planned until his players lost concentration and the late minute goal by Nigeria.

“It’s difficult when you’ve lost in the dying minutes, it’s difficult to find positives. I’m sure that in one week’s time, I will find some positives. At this moment, I’m finding it very difficult,” Baxter said during the post match conference.

Baxter said after the first half, which the Super Eagles dominated, they came out in the second half to take control of the midfield and created some anxious moments for the Nigerians before the dying minute goal.

“I thought in the first half we weren’t brave enough to get on the ball in tight spaces and to press higher. In the second half, we tried to do that better and we managed to get a more mobile possession which gave Nigeria more problems, but we still couldn’t find that last strike on goal to get there.

“Nigeria are always dangerous. They were really well organised, they had good players. But congrats to Gernot Rohr and his team, I’m sure they’ll be one of the teams to win the tournament,” he said.