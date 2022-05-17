Top table tennis officials from South Africa, Egypt, Burundi, Ghana, Ethiopia, Tunisia, Lesotho, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Malawi, Eritrea and host- Nigeria have been confirmed for the ITTF-organised seminar for competition managers as well as training for umpires as part of the programmes lined up for this year’s Africa Cup.

The seminar cum training takes place from May 22 to 24 with the competition manager while the umpires’ training and examination will hold from May 25 to 28 at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

ITTF Competition Services Manager Mohamed, El-Dawlatly, will handle the seminar and it will be jointly organised by ITTF High Performance & Development and ITTF Africa as part of the 2022 Africa Development Programme and hosted by the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in Lagos.

ITTF Vice President, Wahid Oshodi believes the seminar would help to update the knowledge of the officials in terms of management of tournaments within the continent.

“We are excited about this kind of opportunity to stage a seminar for competition managers in Africa. This is indeed a good development for us in Africa, that our officials will be having access to the latest software in competition management as well as understands what it takes to manage an event. We hope Member Associations will send their officials for the training and the participants can replicate this in future events in the continent,” Oshodi said.