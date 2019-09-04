Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Nigerians have been warned against travelling to “high risk and volatile areas” in South Africa until attacks on foreign nationals are brought under control, the Federal Government advised on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said that the Nigerian government totally condemns the renewed attacks on foreign nationals and their businesses in South Africa which has led to the loss of lives and property worth millions of naira.

Nwonye said the Federal Government is engaging the relevant South African authorities through the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, the Consulate General in Johannesburg and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, to ensure that definite measures are put in place to curtail the attacks.

Nwonye added that the Federal Government commended the arrest by the South African Police of some of the perpetrators of the violence, and called on their timely prosecution to serve as deterrent to others.

“However, due to the tension created by the attacks, the Government of Nigeria wishes to advice Nigerians to avoid travelling to high risk and volatile areas until the situation is brought under control.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to assure the general public that Government is committed in protecting of lives and properties of Nigerians in South Africa,” the Federal Government stated.