By Monica Iheakam

South Africa, Kenya and 18 other African countries have signified participation at the forthcoming African Track Cycling Championship.

The Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja will play host for the competition billed to hold from July 14-17, 2022, at the Velodrome, Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Countries expected for the three-day event includes; Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Ghana, Burundi and Algeria.

Others are Burkina Faso, Malawi, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cote d’Ivoire, Tunisia, Benin, Togo, Niger, Cameroon and DR. Congo.

The countries are to take part in about 12 events namely – Sprint 500m Time Trials, 1000m Time Trials, Individual Pursuit, Team Pursuit, Scratch Race, Tempo Race, Team Sprint, Keirin Omnium, Point Race and Madison.

Meanwhile, 36 Nigeria cyclists in U23/Elite, junior men and women, U23/Elite junior men and women in the sprints and endurance events will be invited for a closed camp in Abuja ahead of the championship.

Nigeria, it will be recalled, hosted and won the 2018 edition of the track Championship in Abuja.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .