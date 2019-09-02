Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the unabated killing of Nigerians in South Africa, the Federal Government has declared that enough is enough.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, while reacting to the development on his Twitter handle, said the development was sickening.

Onyeama further said the government must take definitive measures to put an end to the ugly situation.

Recall that widespread killing of Nigerians through acts of xenophobic attacks and other criminal incidences in South Africa, had become a recurring decimal.

The reaction of the Federal Government is coming as both countries planned to meet in October in South Africa during President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The visit is to further “consider recurrent issues concerning well-being of the Nigerian community in South Africa, and the need to promote trade and investment,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said earlier in a statement.

“Received sickening and depressing news of continued burning and looting of Nigerian shops and premises in #SouthAfrica by mindless criminals with ineffective police protection. Enough is enough. We will take definitive measures,” Onyeama wrote.