Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will reconvene for an emergency session to discuss the violent attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

Speaker of the House Femi Gbajabiamila, who is currently attending the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Tanzania, stated this in a tweet from his verified twitter handle @femigbaja.

Nigerians living in South Africa have come under severe attacks in the last couple of days, leading to loss of lives and property.

“Will be cutting short my trip to Tanzania for the 50th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference @CPA_Secretariat and will be leaving today, for the leadership of the @HouseNGR to consider cutting short the recess and reconvening for one day to address the killings of Nigerians in SA ,” the speaker tweeted.