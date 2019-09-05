Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has defended some governors and other Nigerians attending the World Economic Forum (WEF), despite Federal Government’s withdrawal from the summit.

He said they were already in South Africa before Nigeria announced its decision to pull out of the summit.

According to him, their attendance is not an affront to the decision of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Onyeama, who was giving update on government’s action on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians to State House Correspondents, explained that the governors and other individuals were already in South Africa before a decision was reached for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to boycott the WEF due to the attacks.

He further explained that the WEF is an international function, which was not organized by South Africa.

“The World Economic Forum process had started a number of days, long before and the governors were already there before this whole issue materialized.

First thing to realize is that the World Economic Forum is not a South African government initiative, it is a Swiss based mechanism and it takes place in different places. So, it is not a question of disobedience, they were there already before this decision.“

The governors in South Africa include the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, is also said to be in Capetown.

Other Nigerians participating include a former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili and Mr Jim Ovia.

Osinbajo was initially delegated by President Buhari to attend the summit.

However, following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, the federal government called off Nigeria’s participation at the summit in protest against the attacks.