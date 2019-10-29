South Africa’s unemployment rate stood at 29.1 per cent in the third quarter, compared to 29 per cent recorded in the second quarter.

Official data on Tuesday showed that the unemployment rained had remained at its highest level in more than a decade.

The Statistician-General, Risenga Maluleke said in Pretoria that the figure was the highest jobless rate since the survey started in 2008.

The agency said there were 6.7 million people without jobs in the three months, unchanged from the prior quarter.

The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work was 38.5 per cent, unchanged from the previous quarter. (Reuters/NAN)