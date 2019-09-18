Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Wednesday showered encomiums on the chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Allen Onyema, for his efforts in evacuating Nigerians from South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks against some foreign nationals in that country.

Onyema was ushered into the legislative chamber at about 11.36 am after House leader Alhassan Ado-Doguwa moved for the suspension of the relevant rules to enable him come into the chamber.

The speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, commended the Air Peace boss for the initiative in evacuating Nigerians from South Africa at his own personal cost.

“Hardly do we entertain people in the chamber. I believe that we are all witnesses to what he (Onyema) has done for our brothers and sisters in the last few weeks. We witnessed the scene of our brothers be united with their families. It was made possible by one man among men,” he said.

“Honourable colleagues, we commend this feat, we think he should be commended. We commend him and recommend him to the federal giver for higher honour. On behalf of the House, we commend you for your commitment and patriotism.”

Addressing the lawmakers, Onyema expressed appreciation to the House for honour, noting that he has not been so honoured in his life.

The Air Peace boss said his decision to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa was a spontaneous decision, which he took in order to respect and dignity to the country in the aftermath of the attacks on Nigerians residents in South Africa.