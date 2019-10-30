Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Chuka Obiozor of the Federal High Court, Lagos has sentenced a South Africa returnee, Raji Issa Adio, to 38 years imprisonment for trafficking 5. 10 kilogrammes of heroine.

The 43-years-old convict bagged the jail term after the court found him guilty of three counts charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of 5.10 kilogrammes of heroine made against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convict was first arraigned before the court on the charges on December 7, 2017 and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During the trial of the case, NDLEA lawyer, Mrs. Juliana Imaobong Iroabuchi, called witnesses and tendered 13 exhibits, which included the banned drugs seized from the convict, his international passport, test analysis of the seized drugs and foreign currencies.The convict, while being led by his counsel, Chief Lilian Omotunde, defended himself against the charge.

Delivering judgment, Justice Obiozor said: “The prosecution has been able to establish all the allegations as contained in the charge against the convict beyond reasonable doubt.” Obiozor consequently sentenced Adio to 15 years imprisonment in count one and three, and sentenced him to eight years in count two.

Obiozor pronounced that the convict’s jail term will start counting from September 3, 2017, when he was arrested. While the judge ordered that the jail term is to run concurrently, he, however, gave the convict an option of N1.5 million on count one and three respectively, but no option fine on count two.