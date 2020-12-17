South Africa has congratulated newly-elected Guinea President, Alpha Conde, following his election victory.

The National Electoral Commission and Guinea’s Constitutional Court affirmed that the incumbent won 59% of the votes.

However, opposition candidate, Cellou Dalein Diallo, maintains he won the poll and critics accused Conde of cracking down on dissent and subverting constitutional limits on presidential tenure.

In 2010, Conde won the country’s first democratic elections since independence from France in 1958 and he has now secured a controversial third term in office.

The South African Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, attended Conde’s inauguration in Conakry on Tuesday.

“On behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, we congratulate President Conde on his successful election as President of the Republic of Guinea and further wish him a prosperous term in office,” Mthembu said.

He said Pretoria remains committed to work with both the government and people of Guinea “on issues of mutual interest”.

“The endeavours to resuscitate the Joint Commission of Cooperation between the two countries are indeed a step in the right direction,” he noted.

Since 1994, the relationship between the two countries have focused on strengthening economic relations. (PANA/NAN)