South Africa has announced its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Zwele Mkhize said a 38-year-old man had returned this week from Italy with his wife and other travelers.

He fell ill at his home in the KwaZulu-Natal province Tuesday and was tested. A health team is now getting in touch with all the people he had contact with.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to the nation later Thursday (yesterday) about the health challenge posed by the virus. South Africa is the first country in southern Africa and the third in sub-Saharan Africa to register a case of the new coronavirus.

To date, seven countries in Africa have recorded cases: Algeria, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, Tunisia and South Africa.