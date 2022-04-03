By Vincent Kalu

The acting Consul-General of South Africa to Nigeria, Ms. Busisiwe Dlamini, has expressed the willingness of her country to partner with Ondo State in their girl-child education and empowerment programmes.

The envoy said she was impressed with the dedication and passion of Ondo First Lady, Chief (Mrs) Betty Akeredolu, in the promotion of the well-being of girl-children and women in general.

Ms. Dlamini made the remarks at the weekend in Lagos at the grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony of Curves Ladies, the only fitness franchise in Victoria Island.

She also expressed her excitement about the presence of Curves in Nigeria, especially Victoria Island.

According to her, she had been a member of Curves women-only fitness center in her native South Africa and had always enjoyed working out in their facility because of the exclusivity and expertise. She was therefore, “delighted to have Curves in Victoria Island “.

Earlier in her own remarks, the First Lady of Ondo State, and Founder, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria(BRECAN) Chief (Mrs).

Betty Akeredolu, had called on men to support women in the country in their quest to achieve their full potentials.

She observed that the time was gone when any gathering of women was considered to be for the purpose of gossiping. Women, she said “ do gather for noble purposes, for healthy causes and for the good of the community.”

She pointed out that in her capacity as a public health specialist and fitness enthusiast, she understands the impact of lifestyle, especially exercising and nutrition, in the health and happiness of the total person, especially the woman.

She used the opportunity to highlight her programmes in the state , which are aimed at empowering the girl-child, from her Be-More programme to the Arabirin tennis tournament.

She then urged the National Assembly to quickly address the bill before it, whose essence is to bring more women into the political process, and by extension, decision-making positions.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer of Curves in Nigeria, Mr. Emma Esinnah, pointed out that Curves is the largest ladies-fitness franchise in the world, with presence in all continents and with over five thousand outlets globally.

He expressed his appreciation to Mrs Akeredolu for always championing causes that empower women, just like Curves empowers them physically through the fitness programmes and economically through the franchise opportunities that the company provides. He also thanked Ms. Dlamini for the support from herself and the High Commission.

Among other dignitaries at the event were the representative of the US Commercial Service in Nigeria; the 56th President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Dame Onome Adewuyi; Managing Director of FSDH Merchant Bank, Mrs. Bukola Smith; Executive Director of Wema Bank, Mr. Emeka Obiagwu and his wife, Chichi; Former Executive Director in Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Chijioke Ugochukwu; Former General Manager of Zenith Bank, Bukky Latunji, and a host of others.

