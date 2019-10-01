Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that trade relations between Nigeria and South Africa, including security and compensation for victims of xenophobic attacks, will be top priorities during President Muhammadu Buhari’s state visit to South Africa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the disclosure on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, United States.

The issues, according to Onyeama, will be tabled at the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) during the state visit which both countries hoped to upgrade to Summit level during the visit.

“Those who have been attacking and looting Nigerians and other Africans are issues that we have been engaging the South Africa government on. Some Nigerians have left, but it has been a private initiative.

“The government has been there to render any assistance and organising those who wanted to leave, but the evacuation has been private sector-driven,” Onyeama said.

The minister further said the exchange between South Africa and Nigeria will look into how to prevent future attacks on Nigerians, including their properties and ensure the security and compensation for losses incurred.

“With regards to Nigerians living in South Africa and other countries, you know when you go to other people’s country, you should obey the laws and of course, if you don’t, invariably you have to pay the price according to the laws of those countries.

“There are Nigerians serving sentences in other countries. What we do is to provide consulate assistance if there is legal assistance the consulate can offer,” Onyeama added.