Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

An anti-foreigner shutdown is ongoing in Diepsloot, Johannesburg North, South Africa, the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has said.

According to NUSA President, Adetola Olubajo, violence directed at foreign nationals, including Nigerians, started in Diepsloot area of Johannesburg Wednesday evening.

Olubajo said angry residents of the area began burning tyres and chanting songs, saying foreigners living in the area must leave immediately.

“The community members want undocumented foreigners to leave the area. They accused foreign nationals of criminal activities and killing of a senior police officer.

“Our public relation team has issued a security alert to Nigerians to stay away from the area until the area is safe for foreign nationals. Though there is heavy police presence in the area, but the local residents are not backing down in their demand. The area is still very tensed and not safe for foreign nationals. We call on our nationals to exercise caution and avoid the affected areas,” Olubajo said.

A message circulated by residents, yesterday, called for a total shutdown beginning from 4am, Thursday, January 23, and directed each extension to organise itself to man roads.

The ‘no movement’ message had further directed that all things remained at a standstill until the Minister of Police for South Africa, Bheki Cele, addressed residents.

“When we fight, we fight together with our kids,” the message read.

Olubajo, however, said normalcy was restored temporarily following the intervention of the South African Police, adding that violence erupted again in the morning.