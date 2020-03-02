South Africa’s fifth annual Cars Awards took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit recently and showcased the best in automotive recognition.

It is currently the only collaborative automotive consumer awards programme which evaluates locally launched vehicles against South African consumers’ perceptions and experiences along with a test evaluation of the vehicles’ features and capabilities.

This is done by an influential and respected judging panel – South African motoring journalists, influencers and personalities.

The Audi Q3 35 TFSI S tronic, launched in South Africa in 2019, received a first place ranking in the Crossover SUV category against its key competitors. The Crossover category appraises stylish vehicles that offer a popular SUV look but in a smaller, more city-friendly package.

The winner in this category is seen to attract attention with eye-catching looks, colours and capable powertrains. Individuality is the name of the game in this segment, where models’ interior and exterior looks can be tailored to buyers’ specific tastes, while still providing the most up-to-date features in new technologies.

The Audi Q3, now in its second generation, with a refreshed and visually confident interior and exterior design; numerous tech and infotainment innovations; and locally developed packages that offer customisation, was a worthy winner in this category.

“This was an exciting win for the new Audi Q3 at last night’s Cars Awards. The Audi Q3 represents our consumer’s entry into our brand within the A-SUV segment and with this recognition, it further motivates the great all-round talent that the Q3 offers to South African buyers. We are most definitely proud of this win,” said Trevor Hill, Head of Audi South Africa.