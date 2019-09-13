Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, yesterday, said no Nigerian was arrested by South African Immigration at the O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa, while attempting to board the Air Peace aircraft provided to bring them back following xenophobic attacks on foreigners in the country.

A source at the ministry who disclosed this to Daily Sun also explained why 178 Nigerians were evacuated from South Africa on Wednesday instead of 313.

An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some Nigerians only withdrew when the South African Immigration insisted on capturing the biometrics of the Nigerians and getting consent letters from spouses for those traveling with children.

“Some people were discouraged and withdrew voluntarily not to continue with the journey. We were supposed to come with 313 Nigerians. But when we got to the airport, the South African Immigration insisted on biometrics. There were speculations that those leaving will not be allowed to enter South Africa again.

“Secondly, those that were supposed to travel with their families, Immigration requested for letters of consent. Those without the letters of their spouses were not cleared,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said plans were underway to evacuate the second batch.

Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, in a statement, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Goeffrey Onyeama gave the assurance while receiving the 178 Nigerians who voluntarily returned to the country on Wednesday night.

Onyeama commended Air Peace Airlines for the successful evacuation of the first batch of Nigerians from Johannesburg.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs also promised that the second batch of the evacuation exercise will commence soonest after working out necessary modalities with the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.”

The Minister, however, appealled to Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and patient, adding that the Federal Government is engaging relevant stakeholders towards finding permanent measures to the unfortunate xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.