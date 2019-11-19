Chinelo Obogo

South African Airways will resume flights to Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe on Tuesday after the shutdown of its operations due to industrial dispute with its workers.

SAA announcing its intention, said it will resume ‘flights to six destinations on the African continent, namely Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek and Harare, with effect from Tuesday, 19 November 2019.’

The airline said the resumption of flights is in ‘addition to all SAA’s international flights, which are now fully operational. “We are pleased that SAA is now able to increase services and to offer our customers more flights on the African continent, and that all our international flights are back on schedule. It is also important to assure SAA’s customers that our operations are safe and that the airline will never compromise on this core responsibility,” said Philip Saunders, SAA’s Chief Commercial Officer.

SAA said passengers booked to travel on its international services will now be able to travel as booked. “Customers travelling on SAA’s regional network to Accra, Lagos, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek and Harare will be rebooked on the reinstated services and contacted accordingly.

“SAA is continuing to work with its partner airlines, Mango and SA Airlink, to re-book all customers travelling on domestic services for Tuesday 19 November 2019 and Wednesday 20 November 2019.