From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Deputy High Commissioner of South Africa in Nigeria, Dr Bobby Moroe, has been appointed South African Consul-General in Lagos.

Reacting to the appointment, Moroe who has served South Africa in Nigeria for almost five years as Deputy High Commissioner, said the new appointment gives him an opportunity to further give impetus to some of the work that he has been doing in the past five years towards strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Nigeria.

“There is still more to be done. This is an exciting challenge in my career as it also gives me an opportunity to learn more about the best approach to adopt in advancing the often uneasy relations between the two continental giants. I am grateful to my government for having given me this opportunity to be a torchbearer of our country’s socio-economic interests in Lagos and other states to which I will be accredited and I look forward to continuing working with our partners in and out of government,” Moroe said.

Moroe further said through the appointment his vision is to play a critical role in strengthening social cohesion between the people of the two countries through youth participation in the arts, culture, entrepreneurship, and other areas of common interest and mutual benefit between the youth of both countries.

“I believe that solid bilateral relations between any two nations are built on sound people-to-people relations,” Moroe stated.

Speaking further, Moroe said during his tenure in Nigeria, he forged strong working relations with various Nigerian youth formations to teach them about the importance of the relations between the two countries, and how these relations can be harnessed.

“The work I did culminated in the launch of the South Africa-Nigeria Youth Dialogue by both Presidents Ramaphosa and Buhari on 01 December 2022. Furthermore, over the past few years, we have witnessed an increase in the number of Nigerians visiting South Africa for various reasons, including business, tourism, education, and medical attention. This indicates that South Africa remains one of the preferred destinations for Nigerians, and an indicator of their overall confidence and affinity to the people of South Africa,” Moroe added.