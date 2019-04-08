Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

South African Acting High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, has condemned xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying that no amount of frustration or anger can ever justify the attacks on foreign nationals.

Moroe, in response to repeated xenophobic attacks in South Africa, said the attacks defied South African values of respect for human life, human rights, human dignity and other essential human virtues popularly referred to as Ubuntu in the Zulu language.

The envoy further said South Africa stood firmly against every intolerance including racism, xenophobia, homophobia and sexism.

“No amount of frustration or anger can ever justify the attacks on foreign nationals and the looting of their shops.

“We condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. The attacks violate all the values that South Africa embodies, especially the respect for human life, human rights, human dignity and Ubuntu,” Monroe said.

While wishing those injured during the recent attack a speedy recovery, Monroe, on behalf of the South African government, appealed for calm, an end to the violence and restraint.

He said criminal elements should not be allowed to take advantage of the concerns of citizens to sow mayhem and destruction.

Monroe further said any problems or issues of concern to South African citizens must be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

The police, Monroe stated, have been directed to work round the clock to protect both foreign nationals and citizens and to arrest looters and those committing acts of violence.

“We urge communities to assist the police by providing information on the incidents that have taken place so that the perpetrators can be brought to justice.

“While we strongly condemn the attacks, we are aware of, and are sympathetic to some of the issues that have been raised by affected South African citizens.

“We reiterate our view that South Africans are generally not xenophobic. If they were, we would not have such a high number of foreign nationals who have been successfully integrated into communities all over the country, in towns, cities, and villages,” Munroe added.

Munroe further said socio-economic issues raised were being attended to, which included complaints about illegal and undocumented immigrants in the country, the increase in the number of shops or small businesses that had been taken over by foreign nationals and also, perceptions that foreign nationals commit or perpetrate crime.

“We wish to emphasise that while some foreign nationals have been arrested for various crimes, it is misleading and wrong to label or regard all foreign nationals as being involved in crime in the country,” the envoy also said.

Noting that not all foreign nationals who reside in South Africa were illegally residing in the country, Munroe said many were in the country legally and contributing to the economy and social development of South Africa.