From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has allocated 200 hectares of land to a South Africa-based investor, Equity Electricity Company, to establish a solar power project expected to generate 5,600 megawatts to Argungu town and its environment.

Former Chief of Staff to Kebbi State Government, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, disclosed this while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

Argungu explained that a team of 30 Canadian technicians are coming to Kebbi State for the installation of the materials which are already on the ground stressed that the execution of the project would last for eight months before commissioning.

According to him, “the project would be located at Fakon Sarki in Argungu. It is going to improve electricity and stabilize power supply to all communities in Kebbi state as well as create jobs for the teaming youths of the state.

“Also, about 30 Canadians would soon be in Kebbi state so that, they would work in the state for eight months to complete the installation of these panels for the megawatts of the electricity. We pray by God’s grace, they will not stop the project until the after the project is completed and be ready for commission”, he said.

Argungu said that as part of efforts of the present administration in the state to improve power supply, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has secured the consent of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to set up another transmission station in the state which, he said, would be sited between Argungu and Fakon-Sarki.

The APC National Organising Secretary, commended the state government for the flagging off of the construction of the private Aviation College at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi which would be used to train pilots and aeronautical engineers, paving way for a chain of commercial flights from the state.

He added that the Aviation College which has begun the training of 60 people, with 80 per cent of them, as indigenes of Kebbi State, would boost the economic and business activities of the state.