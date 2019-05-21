BBC

South African Labour Court Judge Anton Steenkamp, 57, has died after being bitten by a black mamba – one of the most venomous snakes – while on holiday in Zambia.

“We are devastated. No words. What an incredible man. His wife, Catherine, is still on her own in Zambia. They were touring Africa. We as a family were very, very proud of him,” relative Ruby Steenkamp told South Africa’s News24 site.

South African newspaper columnist Max du Preez paid tribute to Judge Steenkamp, describing him as a “clever, kind, progressive man of great integrity.”