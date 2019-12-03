Austin Luciano Reynold, a South African police constable, who was found guilty of the murder of Ebuka Okoli, a Nigerian, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The court sentenced Reynold yesterday, three days after he was pronounced guilty of all four charges preferred against him — one charge of murder and three charges of robbery.

Twenty-four-year-old Reynold was accused of killing Okoli, a native of Anambra State, in Durban, a coastal city in Kwa Zulu-Natal province in South Africa, in 2018.

The officer shot Okoli at close range and robbed him during an unauthorised raid on the community where Okoli resided.

Reynold’s accomplice in the raid, Brinley Pallo testified against him while giving his testimony before Shyam Gyanda, the presiding judge, on Friday.

Reacting to the news of the conviction earlier, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), expressed relief, saying justice has been served.

She said: “We are glad that justice has been done. We had always stated that there have to be consequences for actions. We are glad that this case finally came to an end and South Africa has demonstrated the political will to deal with xenophobia.”

She asked Nigerians in South Africa to adhere to President Muhammadu Buhari’s admonition to be on their best behaviour whereever they are.

She also said Nigeria and South Africa will work towards a united Africa and bring to justice perpetrators of violence irrespective of their nationality.