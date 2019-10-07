Christopher Oji

A South African returnee, Remi and one other suspect nabbed by the Rapid Response Squad (RSS) of the Lagos State Police Command have confessed they lured a computer dealer to a lonely location and, at gun point, dispossessed him of two Apple laptops valued at N1.5 million.

According to the suspects, Remi, a forex trader, and Maxwell, a musician aged 27 and 23 respectively, who were later arrested, confessed they got details about their victim through his twitter handle. They further confessed to opening conversation with their victim and immediately placed an order for two Apple laptops, MacBook Pro – 2018 edition.

Remi said: “I told the dealer that I was the managing director of a new company in Acme Road, Ikeja. I also told him that my daughter recommended him to me and that his laptops were legitimate. I ordered one for myself and another for my secretary.

“It took us a week to perfect our plans and executed it. My accomplice, Maxwell, borrowed his brother’s Camry with registration number, FKJ 833 EZ. We bought a toy gun and painted it black colour. I called the victim and directed him to Acme Crescent because we knew the location was always lonely.

“While Maxwell drove, I communicated with the victim through WhatsApp. I directed him to bring the consignment to my office that my driver would pick him up at Acme Crescent. We met him there and he entered the vehicle while the driver picked me up few meters from where he entered. He sat in front with the laptops and I placed the gun on his neck and ordered him to surrender them. We wanted to take his phone too, but he pleaded not to be stripped of everything. We told him to alight from the car and zoomed off”.

The victim said: “A person who introduced himself as Uche ordered for two Apple laptops. We were communicating on WhatsApp. I never had inkling he was a robber. “When I met the suspects, they used a gun and a knife, threatened to kill me and dispossessed me of the laptops. The laptops are valued for N1.5 million.”

Meanwhile the laptops have been recovered from the buyers and Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, advised Lagosians to moderate the amount of information they expose publicly through the social media.