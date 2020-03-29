The wave of Nigerian Afrobeats has swept through the continent of Africa like a tsunami, with its spiral effects being felt all over the world. At least, that’s the general thought of many but South Africa-based Nigerian DJ, DJ Bamzyriches, born Olaiya Olatunde Abdul-lateef has sounded a reality check, saying South Africans grossly prefer their native sound and dancehall to our Afrobeats.

In a recent interview Bamzyriches made the revelation, adding that South Africa offers better opportunities for anyone seeking livelihood in entertainment than Nigeria.

“Afrobeat is popular here in South Africa, no questions asked, but not at the scale expected. Most South Africans still prefer their native music and dancehall to any kind of music. You should also know that Nigerians also get most of their beats from South African music. South Africans love dancehall,” he said.

Speaking further on why he relocated to South Africa four years ago from Nigeria, the Ondo State-born Disc Jockey narrates his ordeal while in Nigeria and why he had to move to South Africa to achieve his dream.

He said: “While in Nigeria, it was very difficult for me to chase my dream of becoming a DJ or a singer. To blow in the Nigerian music scene is very difficult. As an upcoming artiste, everyone looks down on you and make no move to help but here in South Africa, it’s a different ball gall. They give you opportunities here. Since I moved here four years ago, things have really changed. I have had many opportunities, including travelling to many countries in the world.”

Bamzyriches said he relocated to South Africa in 2016 but started life as a professional Disc Jockey in 2018. He was born on April 9, 1995, in Lagos State.

He hails from Akure South local government area of Ondo State. He grew up in Sango-Otta, Ogun State, and attended Iganmode Grammar School, Sango-Otta, Ogun State. He studied Accounting at Ekiti State University.

Bamzyriches worked with notable Disc Jockeys in South Africa like DJ Mophorisa, DJ Tira and many others. He said his quest to be a DJ began when he was just 15 years of age.