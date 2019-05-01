And so, the dread of corruption and the deployment of populist rhetoric and other diversions remain a serious challenge.

The de-politicising effects of populism, especially in a setting of socio-economic inequality with deep racial roots like South Africa, can be devastating for a country emerging from years of destructive leadership. Such is the level of perversion that in some circles, corruption is oftentimes rationalised along racial lines: ‘Why don’t you talk about white apartheid-era corruption and continuing corporate crimes!’ is the retort.

Such populism is potentially more menacing in a South Africa where a privileged racial class milieu – in business, academia and the professions – luxuriates itself, taking quick umbrage at the slightest disturbance of its comfort by denying white racial privilege in a sea of black disadvantage.

Among the wretched of the earth, such populist outlooks engender suspicion. Even a genuinely tendered endorsement of the incumbent political leadership by the privileged classes is viewed suspiciously as nothing more than the natural instincts and bargaining tactics of the advantaged.

Consequently, owing to populism’s simplistic mobilisation of racial and class disaffection, the leadership pays for crimes it has neither committed nor contemplated. The pursuit of strategic openings such as when an epoch facilitates the convergence of differently predisposed social interests becomes impermissible for fear that the loud hailers will act as is their wont.

What then are the ANC’s changes in the forthcoming elections? It is wise to cover behind the angels who would naturally cower to speak in absolute terms. Politics, as with all life, is too dynamic for such determinism.

The electorate is of course aware of the ANC’s intraparty contest. Voters will determine whether or not to support the ANC on several potential grounds, including: their support for the renewal effort, their confidence in the likelihood of success or failure of the renewal or downright disillusionment with the Zuma years whose imprint, remnants and probability of return albeit under a Zuma-like leader loom large.

Suffice it to say that Ramaphosa has greater appeal to the electorate in contrast to a reputationally-battered Zuma. The ANC is therefore more than likely to retain its position as national government, possibly with a slightly reduced majority. The Gauteng province/state remains somewhat precarious though the latest polls suggest that the party will be returned to office.

For the external observer as for any partisan South African, the ANC cannot be wished away. This partly explains the heightened interest among its members and non-members alike.

As for South Africa, the country cannot but turn the corner. And we once again look forward to the sister people of Nigeria who extended their hand of African solidarity, brother and sisterhood during that long night of apartheid, once more to walk with us as we navigate these rough waters.

• Mukoni Ratshitanga is a journalist, social and political commentator based in Johannesburg. He is reachable on: [email protected]