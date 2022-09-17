From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The South East zone of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has lauded the suspension of the party’s presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, saying it is in full support of the action of the National Working Committee (NWC) of ADC.

In a media briefing in Umuahia, the national vice Chairman of ADC in South East, Chili’s Godsent said the suspension came at the right time.

He said the Party’s presidential candidate was suspended for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities, indiscipline and breech of ADC constitution.

The ADC South East zonal vice Chairman who stated the readiness of the party to sweep the 2023 elections, raised the alarm that over 100 people die of hunger, kidnappings, armed robbery and ritual killings in the South East every week.

“Emphatically speaking, over hundred people die every week in the South East Region as a result of rising cases of kidnapping, armed robberies, banditry, ritual killings, depression, hunger among others.

“The aforementioned have scared investors and tourists who were willing to come and invest in the region thereby increasing the economic crises, hardship and human capital flight in South East Region of Nigeria.”

“It is now evidently clear that the lack of infrastructural development, workable educational system and progressive economic blue print in South East States has become a dangerous catalyst in fueling insecurity in the region.”

The party saying it was the only vehicle for the liberation of the South East and the entire nation in 2023, urged the federal government to heed to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as to rescue the educational system from total collapse.