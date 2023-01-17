The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has attributed agitations in the South East to long years of deprivations and bottled emotions seeking expressions in different ways.

It noted that insecurity was prevalent in the country, but said the one peculiar to the Igbo could be classified into two broad categories of Fulani herders-farmers’ clash, kidnappings, and most recently, the invasion and occupation of Igbo ancestral communities.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, stated these when the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Enugu, Major General Umar Musa, paid condolence visit to the headquarters of the apex Igbo sociocultural organisation over the recent death of its President General, George Obiozor.

Ogbonnia, explained that the second type of insecurity was, “youth agitations which have degenerated into IPOB, ESN, Unknown Gun Men, etc. Importantly, agitations are mostly a chain of prolonged bottled emotions seeking expressions in diverse ways.”

He noted that, while the former required a prompt, aggressive and decisive counter security operations, the latter required tact, diplomacy and elements of nation building.

According to him, this is because one has economic and expansionist motivations,while the other is driven by the natural irrepressible human aspirations or yearnings to attain full potentials in life.

“Invariably, the various forms of restiveness in the South East are simply the manifestations or the effects of orchestrated relative deprivations. Therefore, in handling these matters as they surely arise, it is necessary to exhibit the highest degree of empathy, humane considerations, global best practices and permissible military public relations,” Ohanaeze further stated.

Ohanaeze, then, asked for God’s grace and guidance upon the GOC as he discharged his duties at the 82 Division of Nigerian Army, adding that his tenure should not be trailed with controversies.

Major Gen. Musa described Obiozor as a worthy leader of the Igbo nation, saying that he discharged his duties and responsibilities diligently.

He said that Obiozor was a true Nigerian and an exceptional diplomat who had contributed positively in nation building and represented Nigeria well in the international community.

“It is, therefore, no doubt that his exit will create a huge vacuum amongst the good people of South East Nigeria and indeed the entire nation in general.

“His intellectual prowess, ingenuity and professionalism in handling both national and international issues was really impressive and he will highly be missed by all,” the GOC said.