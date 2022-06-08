By Wilfred Eya

With the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there is no doubt that the main opposition party has crossed its major hurdle ahead of the 2023 general election. The development has since doused the palpable tension that trailed the build up to the PDP presidential primaries. Many commentators, including some unbiased members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have applauded the opposition party for organising a relatively free and fair exercise and successfully managing, as it were, the various interests of gladiators in the PDP.

However, critical observers who understand the dynamics of politics are in agreement that another variable that could determine the success or failure of the opposition in next year’s general election is the choice of running mate to Atiku. The vice presidential candidate, in the estimation of many, must have attributes that would complement those of the party’s candidate. He must be an asset and not a liability not only to the presidential candidate but also the party itself. Apart from that, he must be a personality that comes with substantial level of electoral value, goodwill and ability to function very well In that office.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

What it means, therefore, is that the running mate must be relatively as good as the candidate. In the 1999 constitution, as amended, the executive functions of the Nigerian vice president, for instance, includes participation in all cabinet meetings and, by statute, membership in the National Security Council, the National Defence Council, Federal Executive Council, and the Chairman of National Economic Council.

The Vice President’s role also involves carrying out functions or exercising powers delegated to him by the president, including representing him at executive meetings, to spearheading projects the president would normally have to oversee.

It is in view of the critical role of a presidential running mate, which could transmute to a vice president, that political parties consider a lot of things before choosing one. Many are then not surprised that the search for Atiku’s running mate started immediately he picked the ticket of the main opposition party. In the estimation of critical observers, the search has however not been easy because of the inherent peculiarities of politics in Nigeria.

Being from the North East, it is given that Atiku’s running mate will come from the southern part of the country as a balance of power equation. However the question is: which part of the South will it be?

As usual, all manner of permutations over where the running mate would come from have dominated public discourse. There were initial reports that the former vice president will choose a running mate from the South-South considering that all the states in the zone are currently controlled by the PDP. According to reports, those being considered include governors of Delta, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states, Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike and Udom Emmanuel respectively.

The conspiracy theory is that Atiku may go South-South because of the current contribution of the zone lately to the growth of the PDP as a national political party.

Many, for instance, argue that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has largely sustained the party since it lost the 2015 general election. In the case of Governor Okowa, many think Atiku may consider the possibility of running with him because of the level of support he got from Delta in the last primaries of the party where all the delegates of the state voted for him. For the Akwa Ibom governor, many see him as a gentleman who would not breathe down on his boss and that such a man is who Atiku needs as a running mate.

However, critical observers believe that considering the history of the party, the PDP stands a better chance if it goes to South East, despite the fact that the zone currently has only two PDP governors. The thinking is that more than 90 per cent of the South East has sympathy for the PDP since the beginning of this Fourth Republic. From former President Olusegun Obasanjo to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, South East stands with PDP. Besides, in the 2015 presidential primary of PDP, South East supported Atiku, when Wike led South South to oppose his aspiration.

Beyond that, however, many agree that historically, the South East has contributed more than any other zone in the life of the PDP as a political party in Nigeria today. The main opposition party was founded in August 1998 by members of numerous organisations, including the groups known as G-18 and G-34 with former vice president, the late Alex Ekwueme, playing a leading role. Earlier in 1998, the G-18 and G-34 had openly opposed the plans of the military leader at the time, Gen. Sani Abacha, to continue his rule. Following Abacha’s death in June 1998, the government announced that democratic elections would be held the following year, ending 16 years of military rule.

In preparation for the elections, political parties were formed, including the PDP. Dr Ekwueme, was the first party chairman and laid a foundation for the victory of PDP in 1999. Despite failing in 1999 and 2023 presidential elections, the late elder statesman supported the party till he died. It is in view of his roles and those of other statesmen from the South East that many believe that Atiku would pick a running mate from the zone because cumulatively, people of the zone have shown more commitment and loyalty to the party than any other.

Already, many names from the South East are being bandied about as possible running mate to Atiku.

Senator Chimaroke Nanamani

One of the leading names being mentioned is the former governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani. Many believe that he has the intellect, exposure and wealth of experience to complement the PDP candidate.

He was governor for eight years, and has just won his third term ticket in the Senate, cumulatively.

Dr. Nnamani’s first foray in national politics was his election as the National President of the Nigerian Medical Students’ Association (NIMSA). He was elected Governor of Enugu State and re-elected for a second term in the 2003 Enugu State gubernatorial election.

His eight years tenure witnessed many groundbreaking projects, including the sprawling new permanent campus of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine at Parklane, Enugu, the Enugu Campus of the Nigerian Law School, the Ebeano underpass road, dualisation of Rangers Avenue and Chime Avenue, opening of a new route linking Nza Street and Chime Avenue in Enugu, the new State Judiciary headquarters, commencement of the construction of International Conference Centre project, the Enugu State Building in Abuja, amongst others.

He was first elected to the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the Enugu East Senatorial District and served from 2007 to 2011. He re-contested for the seat in the April 2011 elections, this time on the platform of the People for Democratic Change (PDC) after he was forced out of the PDP by former GovernorSullivanChime. He lost the election in controversial circumstances. He vied for the same seat again in the 2015 elections and was widely projected to win when, but to the consternation of the populace, his main challenger was surprisingly declared as the winner, this time provoking spontaneous mass protests that rocked the capital city of Enugu for days.

But following overtures from the Enugu State chapter of the PDP, he again returned to the party in 2017. Ahead of the 2019 general election, he rested mounting speculations over his political future when he picked the senatorial nomination form of the party for Enugu East Senatorial District and won at the election. The former governor also recently picked the Senate ticket of his party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nnamani is a household name in South East and beyond. When he was governor, he ran a lecture series that took him across Nigeria. His signature phrase “To God be the Glory” became an acceptable refrain in Nigeria that wherever anybody said that, Nnamani is remembered.

Nnamani also earned the name “Ebeano” (where we are) because of his political family called “Ebeano.” He is so popular that whichever state in South East he enters will be shut down, as people will be hailing him “Ebeano” and dancing in the street. He is a likeable and charming personality, highly cerebral and extremely popular.

Nnamani’s Ebeano political family is formidable. Since 1999, this political bloc has produced all elected leaders in Enugu State till date. Former Governor Chime, current Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu etc are all products of Ebeano political family, including the PDP governorship candidate for next year’s election.

In view of his rich credentials, many see Nnamani as eminently positioned to serve as a running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

Anyim Pius Anyim

The Ebonyi State-born former Senate president who contested in the last primaries with Atiku is also one of the names being mentioned even though he was quoted to have said categorically before the primaries that he would not serve as vice presidential candidate to anyone who emerges in the PDP. Many however see him as one of the brightest politicians who may catch the attention of Atiku and the opposition party.

Anyim served as the President of Nigerian Senate and was the immediate-past Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

He was elected as Senator on the platform of the PDP in 1999 for the Ebonyi South constituency and was appointed Senate President in August 2000. He did not recontest for the position in 2003 and never sought for any elective position since then until his recent quest to pick PDP’s presidential ticket.

Ike Ekweremadu

In the permutations over those that could be considered as running mate to Atiku is also Senator Ekweremadu. As a professor, he has attained the zenith of academic excellence and in politics, he remains one of the shining stars in the Fourth republic.

Having built a great political resume at the grassroots, he was appointed the Chief of Staff, Enugu State Government House and subsequently the Secretary to the Government of Enugu State.

In 2003, Ekweremadu, for the first time, contested in the Senatorial elections and won. He was elected a Senator to represent Enugu West Senatorial District on the platform of PDP.

It is worthy to note that he was re-elected in the 2007 elections, and also in 2011 senatorial elections.

While in the Senate, he was elected the Deputy President of the Senate in 2007, a position he retained in 2011.

In the 2015 senatorial elections, he again contested and was re-elected and again adopted as the Deputy President of the Senate. However, his quest to become the PDP governorship candidate this year failed as he pulled out based on the fact that the odds were against him.

Emeka Ihedioha

Daily Sun also gathered that former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Imo State governor deposed by the Supreme Court, Emeka Ihedioha, is being mentioned by those working with the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal. The Sokoto governor played a major role in the emergence of Atiku as presidential candidate. His stepping down for the PDP standard bearer turned the table in favour of Atiku. In view of that, many believe he may have a say who the running mate would be and that being an old political ally of Ihedioha, may support him for the position.

Ihedioha whose tenure as governor of Imo State was short-lived following the decision of the Supreme Court quashing his election also has a lot of experience in politics. In 2003, Emeka Ihedioha contested election for the House of Representatives and won, thereby representing Aboh-Mbasie-Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency of Imo State. He served as the deputy speaker of the House of representatives from 2011 to 2015 and then stepped down to contest as the Imo State governor. He once worked with Atiku as Special Assistant on Political Matters to the vice president in 2001.

The final question

Who will it be if the choice were among Nnamani, Anyim, Ekweremadu and Ihedioha? The choice is Atiku’s and PDP bigwigs. However, Nnamani looks Iike the best choice in terms of popularity and capacity.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .