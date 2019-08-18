Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Young Progressive Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East has condemned in strong terms the violent attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the weekend in Nuremberg, Germany, by alleged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Describing the action as barbaric and unacceptable to them, the group said it was against Igbo core values and respect for elders, for IPOB members in Germany to treat Ekweremadu that way.

In a statement by its leader, Comrade Otimkpu Paschal Chizoba in Awka, the group frowned at the incident, stressing that it was an embarrassment to the Igbo nation and the country at large especially in the eyes of international communities.

He said: “It is also shamefully pathetic that an event, which was nobly put together by the Ndigbo community whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.

“Obviously this is not how to repay a man, who has contributed his quota to the nation building.

“Irrespective of political affiliation, Senator Ike Elweremadu is an outstanding leader of men in Enugu State, South-East and Nigeria and an unpretentious Igbo leader.

“We may not agree with him politically because of differences in parties, but this is the height of insult to Igbo leaders. Last time it was former Governor Rochas Okorocha at Chetham’s House London, today, it is Senator Dr Ike Ekweremadu.

“The unwarranted attack is not the character of the Igbo younger generation. This is un-Igbo. It is most worrisome and even inconceivable that the attackers will choose a great occasion where our people are celebrating and showcasing our rich cultural heritage Iri-ji (New Year Festival) to exhibit such unbecoming and condemnable conduct in the name of agitation.”

Furthermore, the group queried what IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was agitating for, insisting that “this is not agitation and could not be agitation. We urge our fellow youths of South-East extraction and every right-thinking Nigerian not to identify with such behaviour.

“Yes, Nigeria is going through a lot. There are lots of killings and insecurity in the country. It is not what only one person can solve or what one political party can do. It is a collective responsibility of all to find a solution to our problems as a people. We should not blame it on one person.

It therefore said “enough is enough. Nnamdi Kanu should be called to order. Resorting to mob mentality and venting the spleen on our leaders will rather create a vacuum that will leave our people helpless and confused in the circumstance.”