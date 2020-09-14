From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly South East caucus has passed a vote of confidence in the interim national leadership of party led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Speaking when members of the caucus visited Buni in Abuja, Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, extolled the leadership qualities of the interim national committee of the APC.

He called on Buni to promote transparency in the party’s activities, saying: “We need more openness in order to promote transparency within the party, because once the party has transparency in operating in all their activities, things would be easier

“You are a very experienced party administrator and governor of the state and you are also very experienced in handling party matters. The caucus of the South East APC want to congratulate and to reassure you that we are going to work with you.”

Kalu reassured the interim national chairman of the South East APC’s commitment to improve its performance in subsequent elections in the zone.

He said: “We assure you that we from the South East shall do better in the next election than we did in past election. We believe that with your honest leadership, the party will go to further heights. How I wish you are not the governor of a state; we shall not be looking for another National Chairman because we have trust in you and I know your capabilities.”

Also speaking during the visit, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeohca, advocated for the encouragement and inclusion of women in the party’s activities and elective positions.

She said: “We are going to embark on constitution review and I want you to use your office to ensure that you carry everyone along because there is no way we can continue living the way we are living.

“Women are helpmates to the men and in politics if we don’t have enough women coming up on board, that means we are not doing what God says. From my experience, women don’t have the strength that the men have; so if we continue to leave the constitution the way it is, there would be discrimination; so we appeal that you give the women more slots.”

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, lauded the interim national chairman’s efforts in the formation of the special tripartite committee made up of members of the party drawn from all the arms of government.

He said the committee would serve as mechanism to resolve issues internally.

Hon Kalu said: “We the APC members of the House are in absolute peace, which is very important to what you want to achieve. The leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila is great and we are all carried along. Let us also commend you for spearheading the formation of the tripartite committee which consists of all the arms of government.

“With this tripartite commitee, we can resolve issues internally before any matter that can dent the image of the party goes out to the public. I very much commend the role you have played. I also commend your reconciliation efforts. I love the fact that you talked about reconciliation in Imo State, though Senator Orji Kalu has been championing it. For the party to expand and grow in the South East, we need the reconciliation in Imo State.”

Responding, Buni thanked Senator Kalu for the visit.

He restated the APC interim committee’s willingness to work with the South East caucus, while extollimg Kalu’s efforts and contributions to the party’s growth.

The governor urged Kalu to continue his good work for the party.

He also called on women to take up the responsibility of contesting in elections rather than waiting to be given such positions.

He said: “I disagree because most times our sisters will come from the …