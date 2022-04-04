From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

All Progressives Congress (APC) South East has called on the party to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the zone.

Rising from an inaugural meeting of the zonal executives at the zonal headquarters in Enugu, the party expressed optimism that the South East would be favoured when decision on the presidential ticket was finally taken.

National Vice Chairman, South East, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, who briefed newsmen with his executive members shortly after the zonal meeting, said issue of the presidential ticket coming to the South East was dear to every Igbo sons and daughters but added that it would be the party’s decision to take.

“Zoning the presidential ticket to the South East is very important to every Igbo man and we are aware of that but it is a party decision and we are not at that bridge yet, once we get to the bridge we cross it. I believe the (APC) will see the need to embrace South East, to embrace Igbo in its fold.”

Arodiogbu urged Igbo to fully embrace APC and key into its ideals, stressing that the APC administration in Nigeria has benefitted the zone greatly.

“We are appealing to all South East people that is very important to key into the government at the centre. The administration of APC in Nigeria has brought a lot of goodwill to the South East, massive infrastructure, Second Niger Bridge, the expressway from Onitsha to Port Harcourt, they are all almost completed and there are lots of good things more to benefit if we key into the centre.

“We are appealing to our Igbo brothers and sisters to support the APC and vote for APC in the coming elections. We have one target, the zonal office, to win more states, to win more votes for our party.”

On the last Friday Court of Appeal judgment that nullified the sack of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, the South East APC boss said the zone would not allow anybody to harass any of its governor.

“We are happy and it is part of our responsibility to defend all the states that we control. Ebonyi State is one of the states under our fold and we cannot let people to just come in through the back door to harass the governor.”