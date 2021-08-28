From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Nigerian Army has agreed to establish closer ties with the media in the South East as it continues to tackle the scourge of insecurity and separatist agitation in the zone.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who made the commitment yesterday when the newly elected executives of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State paid him a courtesy visit, said he was worried with the dissemination of fake news, especially through the social media.

He noted that accurate reporting of security developments in the zone will help the army in dealing with security threats and ensure that the people are properly informed.

“With the pace of development in ICT, news has become readily available to the people and because of that, it can be easily manipulated. So if you leave it to anybody who has a phone, there will be trouble.

“It is on that note that I plead our cooperation with you. We will continue to work with you. Our doors are always open. We will continue to deepen this relationship.

“Always contact us if you have any news that has to do with us. It is not just enough to churn out news but to make sure that it is balanced. The military will need to work together with you to ensure that we get the right news to the people.

Earlier in his speech, the new Chairman of the state correspondents chapel, Lawrence Njoku, extolled the importance of the Nigerian Army in the operation and safety of journalists in the state, assuring that the chapel would ensure a harmonious relationship with the Army especially in combatting dissemination of fake news.

“The army is very important in anything that we do as journalists. Without security we cannot do our duties very well. The army also may not function properly without the right information being passed. We want this relationship and partnership to work.”