The South East chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it received with deep sense of loss, sorrow and sadness the death of retired Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.

Mr Augustine Okeke, South East Publicity Secretary, PDP said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Okeke who described the deceased as a national builder, said that his death was a national tragedy.

“It is a national tragedy to lose this nation builder especially at this time when the nation is facing dire security challenges requiring all hands especially such knowledgeable and experienced hands on security as that of Kanu are expected to be on deck.

“Our hearts go out to his immediate and extended families, the people of South East and indeed to all Nigerians for the loss of this national iroko,” Okeke said.

The late Naval Officer who died on Jan. 13 was the first Military Administrator of old Imo which was made up of Abia and parts of Ebonyi.

He championed the development of the old Imo with giants strides in all sectors like the establishment of Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) and others. (NAN)